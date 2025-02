Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 48.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.04% to Rs 376.84 crore

Net profit of Epack Durable declined 48.67% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 376.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 279.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.376.84279.066.158.3815.6115.533.496.672.514.89

