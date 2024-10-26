Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 61.32% to Rs 11.26 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 102.56% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.32% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.266.98 61 OPM %50.4438.97 -PBDT5.482.64 108 PBT5.352.51 113 NP3.951.95 103

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

