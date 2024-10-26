SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.32% to Rs 11.26 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 102.56% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.32% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.266.9850.4438.975.482.645.352.513.951.95

