TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 47.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 46.49 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 47.64% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.96% to Rs 37.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 186.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

46.4944.47186.87159.1426.7619.0725.1527.2714.2711.7256.5949.5612.4210.0850.2644.2710.016.7837.1531.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News