Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 47.64% in the March 2024 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 47.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 46.49 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises rose 47.64% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.96% to Rs 37.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 186.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.4944.47 5 186.87159.14 17 OPM %26.7619.07 -25.1527.27 - PBDT14.2711.72 22 56.5949.56 14 PBT12.4210.08 23 50.2644.27 14 NP10.016.78 48 37.1531.23 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 30.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 57.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Piramal Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 137.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 207.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story