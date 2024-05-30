Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivansh Finserve consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shivansh Finserve consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Shivansh Finserve declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.460 0 0.460 0 OPM %-17.390 --73.910 - PBDT0.090.08 13 0.130.07 86 PBT0.090.07 29 0.110.05 120 NP0.030.05 -40 0.050.05 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Financials shares slide

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 47.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 207.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story