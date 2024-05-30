Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 77.82 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 3.05% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 77.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 279.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 288.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.8272.05 8 279.72288.55 -3 OPM %13.3614.71 -11.449.96 - PBDT7.287.25 0 19.7913.03 52 PBT3.183.11 2 3.11-3.71 LP NP4.063.94 3 3.62-2.94 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 284.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 9.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 26.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 302.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 62.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhinav Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story