Sky Gold consolidated net profit rises 309.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sky Gold rose 309.18% to Rs 36.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 116.74% to Rs 997.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 460.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.997.97460.445.743.9252.2313.7649.3611.9636.548.93

