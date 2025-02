Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 19.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 226.83 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 19.88% to Rs 27.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 226.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 192.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.226.83192.8416.7817.1339.1233.0636.0630.1627.0222.54

