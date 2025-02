K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 1467.42 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 8.12% to Rs 202.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 187.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1467.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1188.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1467.421188.1920.6022.85308.89284.63255.89236.01202.25187.06

