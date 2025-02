Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 37.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.75% to Rs 110.89 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) declined 37.02% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 110.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 86.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.110.8986.1339.7930.1640.4114.9835.5510.1126.1841.57

