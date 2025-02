Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 4.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 328.89 crore

Net profit of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality rose 4.38% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 328.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.328.89330.8818.7120.0447.5648.954.757.514.534.34

