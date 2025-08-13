Slesha Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Slesha Commercial reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.00.01000.0800.0800.080

Powered by Capital Market - Live News