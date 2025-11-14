Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 43.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.84% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 43.24% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.84% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.410.7365.8568.490.270.490.270.480.210.37

