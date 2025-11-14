Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit rises 103.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 48.19 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company rose 103.88% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.1939.3331.8937.156.514.823.331.792.631.29

