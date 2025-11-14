Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 16.42 crore

Net profit of Modern Engineering and Projects rose 600.00% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.4216.2520.46-8.924.93-0.924.36-1.332.940.42

