Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 42.94% to Rs 53.73 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.94% to Rs 53.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales53.7337.59 43 OPM %1.10-7.98 -PBDT2.76-0.68 LP PBT1.81-1.55 LP NP2.54-1.21 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

