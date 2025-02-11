Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.94% to Rs 53.73 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.94% to Rs 53.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53.7337.591.10-7.982.76-0.681.81-1.552.54-1.21

