IST consolidated net profit declines 27.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.81% to Rs 27.35 crore

Net profit of IST declined 27.77% to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

