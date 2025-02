HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 183.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.43% to Rs 231.03 crore

Net profit of HLE Glascoat rose 183.00% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 231.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 239.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.231.03239.2311.1010.3218.7919.0111.4111.688.493.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News