Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Smartworks Coworking Spaces reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 379.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.379.21313.4363.5661.29168.34116.15-5.57-31.14-4.20-23.03

