Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 55.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 91.36 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 55.72% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 91.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.3684.8027.0422.1122.9717.353.036.321.784.02

