SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 15.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 381.42 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 15.92% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 381.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 304.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.381.42304.9967.6171.1256.8551.6752.3645.5039.1033.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News