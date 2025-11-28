Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit rises 32.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 254.43 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers rose 32.07% to Rs 31.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 254.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.254.43205.2368.2567.9347.1340.4144.0237.6631.6323.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News