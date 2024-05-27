Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 135.71% in the March 2024 quarter

SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 135.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 30.27% to Rs 7.05 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 135.71% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.27% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 372.55% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 341.70% to Rs 234.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.0510.11 -30 234.1053.00 342 OPM %1.84-10.29 --0.94-6.70 - PBDT0.950.54 76 3.551.02 248 PBT0.900.47 91 3.290.73 351 NP0.660.28 136 2.410.51 373

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

