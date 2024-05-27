Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Daikaffil Chemicals India reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical to consider fund raising

Vaarad Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 56.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 0.43%, rises for fifth straight session

Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Kolte-Patil Developers slides on recording net loss of Rs 26 cr in Q4 FY24

Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story