SMIFS Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 516.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.74% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.7812.07-3.04-6.631.370.151.330.080.370.06

