SMIFS Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 516.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.74% to Rs 15.78 croreNet profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.74% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7812.07 31 OPM %-3.04-6.63 -PBDT1.370.15 813 PBT1.330.08 1563 NP0.370.06 517
