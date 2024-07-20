Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SMIFS Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 516.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 30.74% to Rs 15.78 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.74% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7812.07 31 OPM %-3.04-6.63 -PBDT1.370.15 813 PBT1.330.08 1563 NP0.370.06 517

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

