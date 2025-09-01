Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu drops after weak August sales

SML Isuzu drops after weak August sales

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
SML Isuzu slipped 2.55% to Rs 4,095 after the company's total sales fell 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 842 units in August 2025 from 990 units in the same month last year.

Breaking it down, passenger vehicle sales declined 24% YoY to 521 units, while cargo vehicle sales posted a 6% YoY rise to 321 units last month.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts. The company's standalone net profit jumped 44.34% to Rs 66.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.38% to Rs 845.89 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

