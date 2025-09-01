Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers rises on reporting 2% YoY sales growth in August 2025

VST Tillers rises on reporting 2% YoY sales growth in August 2025

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
VST Tillers Tractors rallied 3.08% to Rs 5,436.10 after reporting a 1.87% increase in total sales to 4,499 units in August 2025, up from 4,416 units sold in August 2024.

The companys power tiller sales grew 1.93% to 4,100 units in August 2025, compared to 4,022 units in the same month last year. Tractor sales also rose 1.26% to 399 units, up from 394 units sold in August 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 96.8% to Rs 44.22 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 48.2% year-on-year to Rs 282.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

