Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 887.45, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24565.6. The Sensex is at 80210.23, up 0.5%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 0.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25567.7, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.99 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 893, up 1.29% on the day.