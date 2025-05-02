Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 48.11 points or 1.68% at 2823.53 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 5.58%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 2%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.84%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.71%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.01%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.64%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.58%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.3%), and Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 7.32%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.4%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.22%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 96.91 or 0.2% at 47497.22.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 22.11 points or 0.15% at 14884.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.25 points or 0.27% at 24399.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 370.94 points or 0.46% at 80613.18.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1967 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

