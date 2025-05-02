Newgen Software Tech jumps as Q4 PAT spurts 22% QoQ

Newgen Software Technologies surged 9.10% to Rs 1,077.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.73% to Rs 108.34 crore on a 12.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 429.89 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit and revenue advanced 2.92% and 14.59%, respectively, in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The strong performance was driven by robust license and implementation revenues across key markets. Annuity revenue streamsincluding ATS/AMC, support, and cloud/SaaS subscriptionsstood at Rs 219 crore, while revenue from implementation and other services reached Rs 339 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 9.49% year-on-year (YoY) and 32.49% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 141.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA was at Rs 1,372 crore during the quarter (up 12% YoY). EBITDA margin improved to 31.9% in Q4 FY25, compared to 32.7% registered in Q4 FY24.

Diwakar Nigam, chairman & managing director, Newgen Software Technologies, said, FY25 was a year of healthy revenue growth and margin expansion for Newgen. Growth was driven by strong license and implementation revenues across markets. Our large customer base, with billing of over Rs 5 crores, increased to 87 customers from 65 customers last year. The quarter specifically witnessed strong growth and deal wins in the US region. Looking ahead, we see strong momentum building across our business and are energized by the growth prospects ahead.

Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software, said, Newgen continues to accelerate its AI-first strategy with significant investments in AI-driven products and solutions. This year, we have launched groundbreaking AI agentsLumyn, Harper, and Marvinwhich have already demonstrated their potential through several promising and viable use cases. We anticipate further growth and innovation in AI-led journeys as we build upon these successes.

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud.

