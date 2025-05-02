Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 56.25, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.31% in NIFTY and a 15.75% up 6.26% in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.25, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24344.3. The Sensex is at 80472.69, up 0.29%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 2.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34241.6, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 293.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 695.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 194.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

