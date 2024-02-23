SML ISUZU Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NDR Auto Components Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd and V R Films & Studios Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2024.

SML ISUZU Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2098 at 23-Feb-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 42200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8677 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 890.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2386 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 132.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72212 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd spurt 19.99% to Rs 95.49. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7583 shares in the past one month.

V R Films & Studios Ltd exploded 15.32% to Rs 36.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24058 shares in the past one month.

