Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL gains after reporting 18% YoY rise in net turnover for November 2025

SSWL gains after reporting 18% YoY rise in net turnover for November 2025

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 1.87% to Rs 193.50 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 438.13 crore for November 2025, marking a 17.93% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 371.52 crore recorded in November 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 10.98% to Rs 505.02 crore in November 2025, up from Rs 455.05 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the aluminium products segment recorded a robust 42% YoY growth, while the tractor segment grew by 36% YoY. However, the truck segment jumped 7% YoY, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment gained 23% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 17% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 31% YoY in November 2025.

In volume terms, the aluminium products segment surged 39% YoY, the tractor segment increased 37% YoY, and the truck segment grew 8% YoY. Meanwhile, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment jumped 19% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment declined 11% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 54% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The company reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.52 crore on a 9.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,200.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter

Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story