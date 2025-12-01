SSWL gains after reporting 18% YoY rise in net turnover for November 2025

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 1.87% to Rs 193.50 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 438.13 crore for November 2025, marking a 17.93% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 371.52 crore recorded in November 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 10.98% to Rs 505.02 crore in November 2025, up from Rs 455.05 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the aluminium products segment recorded a robust 42% YoY growth, while the tractor segment grew by 36% YoY. However, the truck segment jumped 7% YoY, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment gained 23% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 17% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 31% YoY in November 2025.

In volume terms, the aluminium products segment surged 39% YoY, the tractor segment increased 37% YoY, and the truck segment grew 8% YoY. Meanwhile, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment jumped 19% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment declined 11% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 54% YoY during the review period. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas. The company reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.52 crore on a 9.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,200.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.