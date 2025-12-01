Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Non-food bank credit up 11.1% on year, says RBI

Non-food bank credit up 11.1% on year, says RBI

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for the month of October 2025 collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 11.1 per cent as on the fortnight ended October 31, 2025, compared to 11.7 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (i.e., November 01, 2024). Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a y-o-y growth of 8.9 per cent (15.5 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 10.0 per cent, compared with 8.1 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year. Credit to Micro and Small and Medium industries continued to expand in double-digits. Among major industries, outstanding credit to all engineering, infrastructure, construction, textiles and vehicles, vehicle parts and transport equipment recorded buoyant y-o-y growth. Credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 13.0 per cent y-o-y (12.5 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year). Growth in segments such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and trade picked up, while commercial real estate sustained steady growth. Credit to personal loans segment recorded a y-o-y growth of 14.0 per cent, as compared with 12.9 per cent a year ago. This improvement in growth was driven largely by housing, loans against gold jewellery and vehicle loans.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

