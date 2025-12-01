Escorts Kubota gains after November 2025 sales rise 18% YoY to 10,580 units

Escorts Kubota advanced 1.46% to Rs 3,871.80 after the company's agri-machinery business division in November 2025 sold 10,580 tractors, registering a growth of 17.9% as against 8,974 tractors sold in November 2024.Domestic sales also rose 15.9% to 10,122 units in November 2025 compared with 8,730 units sold in November 2024.
The companys exports jumped 87.7% to 458 units in November 2025 as against 244 units posted in November 2024.
Further, the companys construction equipment business division sold 452 machines in November 2025, registering a decline of 6% from 481 machines sold in November 2024.
The company said the construction equipment industry continued to face headwinds due to prolonged monsoons, sluggish project mobilization, and depressed rental rates. Looking ahead, it expects a gradual improvement supported by government initiatives aimed at enhancing fund flow for infrastructure projects and stimulating industrial activity.
Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.
Escorts Kubotas consolidated net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 318.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 324.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 22.58% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,791.56 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
