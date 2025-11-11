Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India's Hyderabad-based facility gets first U.S. FDA approval

Granules India's Hyderabad-based facility gets first U.S. FDA approval

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Granules India said that its subsidiary Granules Life Sciences (GLS), located in Hyderabad, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a product that was the subject of a pre-approval inspection (PAI).

The aforementioned inspection was conducted between 28 July 2025 and 01 August 2025.

There was one observation during that inspection, and the GLS had submitted its response within the stipulated time.

With this approval, the GLS facility is now deemed approved by the U.S. FDA, marking a major milestone for Granules India as it expands its finished dosage manufacturing capabilities. This is the first FDA approval for the GLS site.

The company plans to launch the approved product in the U.S. market soon. The same product is already approved and manufactured at Granules Gagillapur facility. The new approval will help strengthen market share and support business continuity through multi-site manufacturing.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director, Granules India, said: We plan on launching the product into the U.S. market soon. It is an already approved product at our Gagillapur facility, but we plan on building market share with this approval.

We also have other products filed from this site and expect the U.S. FDA to approve them following necessary audits if required. This marks the first approval from our second Hyderabad facility with finished dosage capabilities."

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 112.64 crore, while net sales increased 3.4% to Rs 1,208.79 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.59% to currently trade at Rs 541.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Esab India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wall Street Soars as Senate Moves to End Shutdown; Tech and Gold Lead Rally

IRB Infra's October toll collections jump 9% YoY to Rs 682 cr

G R Infra slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 193 cr

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1600 mark, Eurozone investor confidence eases

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story