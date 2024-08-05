SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 76.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 164.45 croreNet profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 76.45% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 164.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales164.45135.34 22 OPM %20.3819.35 -PBDT30.2120.37 48 PBT21.8312.68 72 NP16.489.34 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News