SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 11.46 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 35.29% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.40% to Rs 7.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 47.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

