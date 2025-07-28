Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Snowman Logistics Q1 PAT surges 43% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Snowman Logistics Q1 PAT surges 43% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Snowman Logistics reported a 42.69% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 2.54 crore, alongside a 16.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 162.69 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared to Q1 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 56.97% year-on-year to Rs 3.94 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA was recorded at Rs 25.09 crore, compared to Rs 24.21 crore in the previous period, reflecting a growth of 3.6% year-on-year.

Total expenses rose by 15.18% to Rs 159.49 crore during the quarter. The purchase of traded goods stood at Rs 62.99 crore, reflecting a 44.04% year-on-year increase. Employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 10.61 crore, up 3.81% YoY. Finance costs were Rs 5.63 crore, marking a 5.85% YoY decrease, while depreciation and amortization expenses fell by 1.27% YoY to Rs 15.51 crore.

On segmental front, revenue from warehousing services was Rs 62.91 crore (up 6.15% YoY), revenue from transportation services was Rs 32.85 crore (down 6.62% YoY), and revenue from trading and distribution stood at Rs 66.92 crore (up 46.20% YoY) during the quarter.

Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics Limited commented, We have witnessed robust growth this quarter across both our traditional temperature-controlled warehousing business and the newer 5PL segment. The demand environment remains strong across key sectors. With the addition of three new facilities in Kolkata, Krishnapatnam, and Kundli (NCR), we continue to scale our network through a mix of owned and leased models. As demand grows, we are actively expanding capacity and reinforcing our leadership in the cold chain logistics space.

Snowman Logistics is an integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider, meeting the logistical needs of its clients.

Share of Snowman Logistics tanked 4.22% to currently trade at Rs 54.02 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sensex slides 585 pts; PSU bank shares underpressure

NIBE announces technical collaboration with Elbit Systems Land

CDSL slumps after Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY

ABB India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story