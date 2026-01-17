Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 3.58% to Rs 7552.81 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 54.44% to Rs 956.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 619.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 3.58% to Rs 7552.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7833.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7552.817833.0060.7962.101218.19830.301218.19830.30956.55619.38

