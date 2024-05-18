Sobha consolidated net profit declines 85.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.95% to Rs 762.86 croreNet profit of Sobha declined 85.53% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.95% to Rs 762.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1209.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.87% to Rs 49.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 3096.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3310.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
