Sobha consolidated net profit declines 85.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales decline 36.95% to Rs 762.86 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 85.53% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.95% to Rs 762.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1209.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.87% to Rs 49.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 3096.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3310.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales762.861209.93 -37 3096.953310.11 -6 OPM %8.149.57 -8.9411.16 - PBDT31.4184.81 -63 152.45212.81 -28 PBT10.9166.93 -84 74.23144.98 -49 NP7.0348.58 -86 49.11104.21 -53

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

