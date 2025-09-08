Sobha Ltd Spikes 1.95%

Sobha Ltd has lost 5.28% over last one month compared to 0.53% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd rose 1.95% today to trade at Rs 1434.55. The BSE Realty index is up 0.67% to quote at 6827.82. The index is up 0.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.48% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 1.1% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.36 % over last one year compared to the 0.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 5.28% over last one month compared to 0.53% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 69 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15823 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2066.2 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1075.7 on 07 Apr 2025.