Sobha Ltd Spurts 4.41%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.54%

Sobha Ltd rose 4.41% today to trade at Rs 2155. The BSE Realty index is up 1.54% to quote at 8685.74. The index is up 15.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 3.69% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 2.72% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 107.81 % over last one year compared to the 21.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 26.09% over last one month compared to 15.92% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4814 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21135 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2174 on 10 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 521.8 on 26 Jun 2023.

