Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 317.26 points or 0.55% at 57839.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.41%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.3%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.76%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.35%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.62%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.73%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.53%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 198.43 or 0.4% at 50431.54.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 63.99 points or 0.42% at 15402.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 60.35 points or 0.26% at 23383.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.45 points or 0.24% at 76790.02.

On BSE,2092 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

