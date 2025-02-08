Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25600.00% to Rs 2.57 crore

Net profit of Softrak Venture Investment reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25600.00% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.570.0137.35-100.001.0901.0901.090

