Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25600.00% to Rs 2.57 croreNet profit of Softrak Venture Investment reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25600.00% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.570.01 25600 OPM %37.35-100.00 -PBDT1.090 0 PBT1.090 0 NP1.090 0
