Softsol India standalone net profit declines 5.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Softsol India declined 5.56% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.233.4258.8267.842.633.952.163.421.701.80

