Solar Industries bags exports orders worth Rs 2,150 crore

Solar Industries India said that the company and its subsidiary have received export orders worth Rs 2,150 crore for supply of defence products.

The entire contract is to be executed over a period of six years.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries. The Group forayed into the defence sector in 2010 and diversified into the manufacturing of propellants for missiles and rockets, warheads, and warhead explosives.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 54.86% to Rs 314.87 crore on a 38.06% increase in sales to Rs 1,973.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.71% to currently trade at Rs 8572.35 on the BSE

