Solar Industries India bags additional order of Rs 1,746 cr from Coal India

Solar Industries India has bagged an additional order aggregating to Rs 1,746 crore from Coal India for and on behalf of its subsidiaries for the supply of bulk explosives, to be delivered over a period of two years.

Earlier, the company had received an order aggregating to Rs 483 crore received from Southeastern Coalfields (SECL), subsidiary company of Coal India on 08 October 2025.

Consequent to the receipt of additional order of Rs 1,746 crore the total order value from Coal India stands at Rs 2,229 crore.

