EUR/USD tests one-week low as 1.1800 mark gives up

Euro eased against the US dollar, sliding under 1.1800 mark amid overall thin trades on the last session of the year. EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1774, down 0.12% on the day and testing around one-week low. Euro has been finding it difficult to sustain gains after recent data showed that Eurozone consumer price inflation came in unchanged at 2.1% in November, revised down from 2.2% estimated on December 2. The rate remained slightly above the European Central Bank's 2% target though CPI fell 0.3% from the previous month, marking the first decline since January this year. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 105.87, down 0.26% on the day after failing to sustain above 106 mark in initial trades today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News