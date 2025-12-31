Solar Industries India rises after bagging Rs 1,746-cr order

Solar Industries India advanced 2.13% to Rs 12,282.80 after the company announced that it has secured an additional order worth Rs 1,746 crore from Coal India, for and on behalf of its subsidiaries, for the supply of bulk explosives.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order involves the supply of bulk explosives to Coal Indias subsidiary companies and will be executed over a period of two years. Solar Industries India also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges about the receipt of an order worth Rs 483 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, on 8 October 2025.

With the receipt of the additional Rs 1,746-crore order, the total value of orders secured from Coal India now stands at Rs 2,229 crore. Solar Industries India is primarily involved in the manufacturing of a complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. It manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.7% to Rs 344.97 crore on a 21.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2082.22 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Coal India is mainly engaged in mining and production of Coal and also operates Coal washeries. The major consumers of the company are power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, brick kilns. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 30.32% to Rs 4,354.24 crore on a 1.10% fall in total income to Rs 32,327.16 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25. The counter rose 0.54% to Rs 400.10 on the BSE.