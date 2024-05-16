Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 14.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 14.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales decline 16.48% to Rs 1610.71 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 14.05% to Rs 235.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 1610.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1928.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.40% to Rs 835.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 757.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 6069.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6922.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1610.711928.54 -16 6069.526922.53 -12 OPM %21.9618.52 -22.5618.62 - PBDT342.39337.33 2 1304.661229.79 6 PBT305.38302.02 1 1161.281101.58 5 NP235.05206.10 14 835.93757.19 10

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

