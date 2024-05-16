Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 14.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.48% to Rs 1610.71 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 14.05% to Rs 235.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 1610.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1928.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.40% to Rs 835.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 757.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 6069.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6922.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

